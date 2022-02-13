Animal Rescue of Tracy is giving football fans and supporters of local pet adoption timely incentive to support the local pet adoption agency.
On Sunday the group recorded segments for the SuPURR Bowl, a series of football games where adoptable kittens on Team Howl and Team Growl are the stars, and people can get links to the 20-minute video by donating to Animal Rescue of Tracy.
The video was recorded at PetSmart in Tracy, and The Home Depot donated turf, paint and goalposts to turn the PetSmart training arena space into a kitten-sized stadium.
Sarah McNamara, director of Animal Rescue of Tracy, said the result is an action-packed video that starts with a local youth singer performing the National Anthem, followed by kittens moving the ball against their opponents, and a halftime performance that includes the cheer and dance teams from Kimball High, the Jaguars.
The event follows a similar theme as Animal Rescue of Tracy’s Pup Cup from 2019, which featured puppies in a football game and was shown on CW31 Good Morning Sacramento. This time the kittens played the game. McNamara said that the timing of the video release in the week leading up to the actual NFL Super Bowl coincides with kitten season, when animal shelters are inundated with newborn kittens.
She said that Animal Rescue of Tracy takes in these kittens, and through the efforts of volunteers and foster homes, cares for them until they can find permanent homes for all of them. In the meantime the group also picks up the expenses for caring for these young felines, including food and medical costs.
SuPURR bowl supporters choose different levels of sponsorships, each with a link to the game video and photos of the teams, starting with a $5 sponsorship that includes a photo of one team, $8 for photos of both teams, $10 for the photos and entry into a raffle, and $25 for photos, the raffle and pet goodies.
Each sponsorship level coincides with the benefit to the animals, including blankets, nursing bottle kits, or kitten formula, with the top sponsorship level supporting all of these benefits.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.