Adoptable pets were the special guests Saturday when Better World Rescue hosted its Wine & Whiskers fundraiser at SK Hira Vineyards on Linne Road.
Better World Rescue founder Natasha Perez said that support through the benefit event, which included a raffle with an assortment of gift baskets as prizes, enable her group to care for cats and dogs as they await adoption to permanent homes.
“We do two very big fundraisers every year and we try to bring out a lot of fun vendors, a bake sale. We try to have our adopters come and interact with us again,” Perez said. She estimated that a couple-hundred people turned out for the event over the course of the afternoon. There were several dogs and cats now staying with foster homes that were there for a meet-and-greet.
While Perez didn’t expect to adopt out many pets at the event it was a chance for folks to make a connection with a dog or cat that is looking for a home.
“What does happen is they’ll meet someone they like and the next day we’ll finalize things,” Perez said.
Since she started the group last spring Perez has made connections with the Tracy, Stockton, Stanislaus and Manteca shelters.
“We pull, usually the dogs and cats that are in the most danger, the ones who have been sitting there with no interest, or have medical or behavioral concerns. We pull them out for foster care,” Perez said. “We have 125 fosters currently across our network and they’re just amazing. They get to know the animal a lot better than they would in a shelter environment.”
“We find out a lot about our animals and get to know them very intimately, and ultimately find them great homes.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
