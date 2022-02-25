Editor,
I read Denise Snider's article in the Feb. 18 publication. Her on-going whining-rant about the Tracy Community Advocates and Alice English, was embarrassing.
First things first Ms. Snider. I too am a proud resident of Tracy, like you. But your opinions expressed in the article 'How Did We Survive" certainly do not represent mine.
Secondly, I know Alice English and have previously met with members of the Tracy Community Advocates. They do champion important issues impacting Tracy, at city level meetings and other available outlets. Thanks to them, we are a more informed community.
You on the other hand Ms. Snider, are a nobody-wanna-be-somebody, to me. Your writing skills clearly amplifies that!
To sum up, I encourage the Tracy Community Advocates to continue your good efforts. Even when it appalls residents such as Ms. Snider.
Cynthia Cabanayan, Tracy
