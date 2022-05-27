Aerobatics competition comes to Tracy

The City of Tracy and the local Chapter of the International Aerobatic Club (www.IAC38.org) will host the IAC Open West Aerobatic Championships June 2 to 4 at Tracy Municipal Airport.
Elite aerobatic pilots from all over the western U.S. will perform precision aerobatic sequences, including rolls, loops, spins and hammerheads, before a group of judges, who are looking for precision of execution of complex maneuvers.
The club has maintained a practice area for aerobatics at our airport for over 30 years, but this is the first year that the competition will be held in Tracy following 8 years in Coalinga. The aerobatic box is adjacent to the eastern edge of the airport and affords a great vantage place to watch the pilots perform. The Tracy Airport Association will announce the event and describe the action for spectators.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
