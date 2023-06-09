The Northern California Aerobatic Classic drew 40 competitors to Tracy Municipal Airport on Saturday. The event, hosted by the International Aerobatic Club – Northern California Chapter #38, is in its second year at the Tracy airport, and is popular enough that organizers expect it to return as an annual event every June. The international lineup of competitors included pilots in five categories, including Primary, Sportsman, Intermediate, Advanced and Unlimited .

