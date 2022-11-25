Afghan engineer now looking for local opportunities

Nasiy Kolnistani has 36 years of experience as an aircraft mechanic in his native Afghanistan, but his efforts to find a job in or near Tracy using those skills have so far come to naught.
If there are no openings for an experienced aircraft mechanic, he is willing to take any work requiring mechanics’ skills, but that, too, has not resulted in any work.
Kohistani, 55, took training as an aircraft-mechanic and flight-engineer along with English-language study at Air Force and Army bases in the U.S. He has been a Tracy resident for the past 14 months. He was forced to leave his job and home in Kabul in a rush in August 2021 in order to escape reprisals by the Taliban for working closely with the Afghan government and American military forces and an aircraft-maintenance firm for more than a decade.
“It was in August 2021 that we were told that the Taliban forces were within 10 days of arriving in Kabul,” he said this week. “I knew it was becoming dangerous for me and my family because of my decade-long close contact with American and Afghan military forces as an aircraft mechanic and also a flight engineer flying missions in U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters and reconnaissance planes, but I felt we had a few days to prepare to leave. I was wrong. The Taliban arrived the next day.”
Within 8 hours of being told by an American pilot of the Taliban’s arrival, he, his wife, Bibi, their two sons and a daughter-in-law were climbing aboard an American military transport plane in Kabal International Airport and heading to an American base in Qatar in the Persian Gulf.
“We were glad to escape the danger in Kabalt, but it was far from a pleasant trip ,” Kohistani recalled. “There were no seats, so we had to sit on the floor, and children and adults alike were crying.”
Brief stops in Qatar and Philadelphia led to an Air Force base in New Mexico, where Kohistani and his family remained for 18 days for interrogation and health quarantine before being released.
On arriving at the San Jose airport, they were met by one of Kolhistani’s sons, who had come to the U.S. several years earlier. He brought them to his apartment in northwest Tracy.
“We were glad we had some place to stay, but it was very crowded with 13 people in a two-bedroom apartment,” Kolhistani said.
The family lived in the apartment until the first week of November, when they moved into a three-bedroom, two-bath rental home in the northwest part of town.
Income his son has received from his job in the East Bay has so far paid the rent, but county public-assistance income for food the family has received may be cut off next month because his son’s income has now exceeded the income limits for the household, he said.
“I’ve been discouraged not finding a job, but now I’m really worried we won’t have any way of having enough food for the family,” Kohistani said. “I’m glad we are in the U.S., but living here has become a real struggle, and it’s getting worse.”
He hopes the worst is over soon, but he needs a job to make that happen. He has made contact with the State Employment Development Department office on Grant Line Road, but so far no jobs have been found for him. He can be reached through the EDD office, which has contact information.
