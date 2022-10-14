Animal Rescue of Tracy brought its supporters together on Saturday to show its appreciation for the group’s sponsors while also tuning folks into the group’s efforts to find homes for cats and dogs.
The Join the Pack event at Mount Oso Lodge on Tracy Boulevard featured offerings and activities based on levels of sponsorship, starting with a paint-by-instruction session with guest artist Malgorzati Swiergot, continuing with a behind-the-scenes look and virtual presentation from Chris Perondi of Stunt Dog Productions, plus bingo, and concluding with wine tasting and a live auction, featuring travel packages to Livermore Valley wine country, Las Vegas, and a chance to bid on original artwork by local stained glass artist Sanda Bayhi.
Animal Rescue of Tracy President Julie Selner said that the afternoon event was intended to be a more modest fundraiser than a sit-down dinner.
“As COVID opened up a lot of non-profits did all of the sit-down dinners, and so we wanted to try to do something that was a little more family-friendly, that would showcase the cats and dogs, so that’s how we came up with this idea,” Selner said.
During the first portion of the afternoon folks got to meet the dogs from Paws For Julia Rescue group, and then Animal Rescue of Tracy brought adoptable cats in to meet the donors.
“We’ve had people that are interested in meeting some of the puppies from (Paws For Julia Rescue),” Selner said, adding that while all of the animals at the event are ready to go to new homes Saturday’s fundraiser wasn’t designed as an adoption event.
“We do have an adoption process that includes an application and everything. We wouldn’t adopt them out from here but if they’re interested we can go ahead and go through the process and we can adopt them out next week or during the week,” she said.
Other fundraisers that Animal Rescue of Tracy plans for this year include gift-wrapping at Macy’s on December 22 and 23.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
