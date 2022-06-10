The San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock Show and Auction begins today at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds and continues through next Saturday, June 18.
All San Joaquin County 4-H, Grange, and FFA members with projects in the beef, swine, sheep, goats, dairy, rabbits, poultry, turkeys, cavy, and dog areas will compete at the show and auction. Members who have vocational projects such as welding, wood, plants, and vegetables will also exhibit their projects during the 9-day show.
AgFest replaces the San Joaquin County Fair’s livestock show and auction, which was discontinued in 2013 when the fair closed down because of financial difficulties. Parents, leaders and advisors created AgFest under a new non-profit organization so that youths could have a place to show their livestock and vocational projects.
All of the exhibitors learn to feed and humanely raise their large or small livestock. During the show all the animals are judged by industry professionals to be determined market-ready, and the money that youths raise at the auction can help pay for college or trade school.
Some members start with one animal and begin a breeding program, and by the end of their 4-H or FFA career, they could have a herd of animals, a flock of birds and possibly a small business.
