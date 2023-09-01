The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is hosting the 2024 Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar Contest in the San Joaquin Valley, open to K-12 students. The deadline for entries is Friday, Sept. 9.
Selected entries will be a part of the bilingual calendar, showing how individuals can help improve the air quality for all Valley residents. Calendars will be distributed among schools, community organizations, healthcare facilities, and other clean-air partners. Winners will receive a variety of prizes.
Entries should be in landscape orientation, 8-1/2 inches x 11 inches. The artwork should be in vivid color and produced in paint, pen, crayon, marker, colored pencil, or computer generation. Include a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life, preferably bilingual or in Spanish. Artists must include their name, address, phone number, e-mail, age, grade, and school on the back of the entry.
Mail your flat entry to 2023 Kids’ Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, or drop off your entry at the nearest district office in Modesto, Fresno, or Bakersfield.
For examples and additional information, visit www.valleyair.org/kidscalendar. For questions, email public.education@valleyair.org or call a regional office in Fresno 559-230-6000, Modesto 209-557-6400, or Bakersfield 661-392-5500.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.