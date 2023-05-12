West High School Air Force JROTC cadets put their skills to test during a Pass In Review ceremony before family, friends and members of the community at Steve Lopez Stadium on Friday afternoon.
The 170 JROTC cadets marched on the field in front of reviewing officer Maj. Archie Roundtree, West High Air Force JROTC Senior Aerospace Instructor, a chance to review their drill proficiency, military bearing and adherence to standards of cadet personnel during a formal parade.
Cadets led by a color guard passed Roundtree as they marched along the track before returning to the field.
The ceremony also recognized graduating seniors from the program. Seniors who completed three or more years in the program received an Air Force JROTC Certificate of Completion while cadets who completed two years in the program received an Air Force JROTC Certificate of Training.
This was the second Pass In Review ceremony the West High Air Force JROTC has held.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.