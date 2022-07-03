An air show at Tracy Municipal Airport beginning in the late afternoon and continuing into the early evening.
40 minutes of fireworks beginning about 9:30 p.m., also at the airport.
That, in a nutshell, is how Tracyites celebrated the Fourth of July a half-century ago, in 1972.
And all of the activities in the air and on the ground at the airport for nearly three decades were organized and presented by volunteers from the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Those volunteers were headed by two veterans of guiding airport-based Fourth of July activities. Joe Tiago ran the air show, and Barney Strong led the volunteers in firing off the fireworks.
If the air show had at least some semblance to a Marine Corps training exercise, anyone who knew Joe wasn’t a bit surprised. Joe, a Banta area farmer who moved up the ranks of the Marine Reserves to became a brigadier general, made sure there were plenty Marine and Navy jets buzzing the field and any number of parachutists floating to earth.
Through his connections with the Marine and Naval air wings Alameda Naval Air Station along with the California Parachute Club in Livermore, Joe helped round up participants for any number of air shows in Northern California. When it was time for the Tracy Fourth of July air show, Joe cashed in his air show-participation IOUs with ease — and without cost.
In the air-show line up for Tracy’s Fourth were hot-air balloons, stunt planes, gliders, one-man gyrocopters, a P-51 World War II fighter, local crop dusters headed by Carl Trinkle and Frank Haley, Ron Arganbright’s Red Baron “Baby Ace” bi-wing plane and even a few radio-controlled model airplanes.
While the aircraft performed in the sky above the airport, Bob Anderson, who ran Tracy Camera Shop on West 10th Street and was a P-38 fighter pilot in World War II, described over the public-address system what was occurring above.
The airport gates were opened at noon, and informal aerial activities began at 2 p.m. The air show started at 4 p.m. Cars, parked on the airport’s tarmac and in open fields, were charged $1 each.
The Chamber sold beer, soft drinks and hot dogs and hamburgers.
So what about the fireworks? O.R. “Barney” Strong, local distributor of Seaside Oil products and the veteran “man with the punk,” had been firing off aerial bursts and set-pieces on the ground for more than a decade in 1972 and promised a larger and “more-spectacular” fireworks display than in the past to cap off the Fourth at the airport that year. And he delivered.
The 50-minute show started on the ground with a 10-by-15-foot American flag set piece, followed by an even larger Niagara Falls. Then the fireworks began exploding 400 and 500 feet above the airport as Barney and other volunteers lit fuses in mortars of various sizes.
The grand finale was juiced up by tying 55 aerial shells together “for one big blaze of color and sound,” as Barney described it.
He said the 1972 fireworks were the most expensive in more than a decade. They cost the Chamber $2,000, including insurance. That wouldn’t go very far in the current age of professional pyrotechnic specialists and more-rigid safety standards and more-costly insurance.
Speaking of safety, with so many aircraft elements buzzing around in the air above the airport, some doing fancy maneuvers, were there any fatal accidents in the air show days?
Mostly close calls, especially with aerobatic stunt planes, but there was one crash that resulted in serious injuries, but amazingly not a fatality.
In 1961, one of the stunt pilots was a rookie: Jerry Quarton, manager of the Oakdale Airport. In fact, he was not certified as a stunt pilot, but he was determined to fly his homebuilt Mong Sport X miniature in the Tracy air show anyway.
During the show, Quarton’s small plane went into a flat spin about 1,000 feet off the ground and hit the ground near an airport runway at a 20-degree angle.
The crash site was several hundred yards away from where I was standing. I rushed over to the crumbled yellow plane and saw Quarton wedged into the cockpit. Someone said he was still alive, but I wouldn’t have bet a nickel he would survive the crash.
He was rushed to Tracy Community Memorial Hospital remained hospitalized for a number of weeks and gradually improved. He indeed did survive, somehow.
The Tracy Fourth of July Air Show continued in the 1970s and early 1980s, but its popularity dwindled as Tracyites, including Chamber volunteers, became weary spending hours in the July sun. It came to a close, and Lincoln Park, where the long-gone Tracy Junior Chamber of Commerce had started “day in the park” activities, became the center of Tracy’s Fourth of July.
But thanks to Jerry Quarton’s luck, the air show ended its life-span with a clean record — no fatal accidents.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.