Editor,
Since January 20 of last year, Joe Biden and his handlers have waged an all-out war against the American oil industry – and that’s the main reason our nation is saddled with more than $5 per gallon gas prices.
Everyone should remember Biden’s comment from the last 2020 presidential debate when he indicated he would be willing to shut down the oil industry.
And then there is Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s February 14, 2021, statement, “We need to keep fossil fuels in the ground.”
Sure thing, Joe, Deb, Mickey McGuire and Bruce Hotchkiss, let’s go ahead and keep American fossil fuels in the ground – and maybe we can “enjoy” $7-$8 gas per gallon instead of more than $5 gas.
Deb seems to doing her job well as the number of drilling permits approved for federal lands dropped by 80 percent from December 2020 to December 2021.
And Biden’s new budget appears to suggest the federal government will not hold any offshore lease sales for at least another 18 months, with offshore oil and gas lease revenue expected to decline from $395 million in fiscal year 2022 to only $25 million in 2023. The Democrats stop the drilling – and then blame Vladimir Putin for our energy problems. Cute!
By the way, more and more McGuire’s letters remind me of a comment former Oakland A’s pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter made about the “Reggie” candy bar named for the A’s one-time slugger Reggie Jackson. “It’s the only candy bar that when you open it up, it tells you how good it is.”
McGuire is the only letter writer in the Press who constantly tells us how good he is at everything. A little humility is a good thing – and it also would be a good thing to have a president who doesn’t constantly beat up on working people.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
