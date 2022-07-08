The Grand Foundation is putting on the final Dancing with the Tracy Stars on September 10, and the annual fundraiser for local charities is going out with a bang.
This is the eighth year the Foundation has sponsored the event, and all-star dancers from years past are returning to the stage to delight another sold-out Grand Theater Center for the Arts audience.
“We want to finish this amazing run of shows that have raised money for the Foundation and for local non-profits by pulling out all the stops,” said Grand Foundation Board President Param Gill. “Our eight dancers felt the exact same way, and they all committed to trying to help raise $100,000 for the Foundation and their charities!”
The Foundation, established to raise money for the construction of the Grand Theatre, gives tens of thousands of dollars every year to support arts education and programs. The Dancing with the Tracy Stars fundraiser allows notable Tracy residents to compete in a dancing competition, paired with a professional dancer from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, to raise money which is split between the Foundation and a charity of their choosing. The winner of this year’s Dancing with the Tracy Stars All-Stars will also get the Mirror Ball Trophy.
The dancers this year have all competed in prior years, raising thousands of dollars for worthy Tracy causes. Some are coming back to serve their charities. Others are returning for – different reasons.
“I was denied the Mirror Ball Trophy in 2015, and have been plotting my revenge – uh, return - for seven years,” orthodontist Andy Trosien said of his reason to take to the dance floor once again, after hosting the competition for the last six years. “2022 shall be mine!”
“It’s all for a good cause,” Christine Vezies said, before continuing with a laugh. “And also, my friends twisted my arm and gave me a few drinks.”
“The theatre has always had a special place in my heart,” said Becki Brown. “My parents loved to dance. They did ballroom dancing well into their 80s and dancing with my father is such a special memory. So, to be able to do it for a good cause – what could be better!”
Once again, each competitor is representing an important local cause: South County Fire Authority Chief Randy Bradley is dancing for the Firefighter’s Charity; Brown is representing Scoop Ministries Inc.; restauranteur Rusty Clever is raising money for Suicide Prevention; stylist Hector John is fundraising for the Tracy Women’s Club; realtor Jeanette Pombo, who won the very first Dancing with the Tracy Stars in 2014, will dance to raise money for McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter; Trosien is working for Tracy Interfaith Ministries; Vezies, a real estate broker, will raise funds for Hearts of Harvest; and, realtor Linda Wilcox is dancing on behalf of the Central Valley Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation.
“This year we have more dancers than ever before. They are representing more charities than ever before and we hope to raise more money than ever before, because all of it goes back into the community to serve our friends and neighbors as well as future generations of Tracy residents,” Gill said. “Please visit our website and support one of these generous people, their causes, and the future of the Grand Theatre by helping us reach the $100,000 goal.”
Go to www.grandfoundation.org/dancing-with-tracy-stars to get more information about the Dancing with the Tracy Stars All-Stars and to support one of the dancers.
• Michael Ellis Langley is a member of the board of the Grand Foundation.
