Amazon took steps to hire more than 7,000 people for its Tracy and Stockton operations, including the company’s largest-ever recruiting event, a virtual job fair held on Wednesday.
Amazon’s Career Day featured more than 1,200 recruiters offering 20,000 one -on-one career coaching sessions to individuals who registered for the job fair. In addition to the 7,000 local jobs Amazon expects to hire more than 4,000 employees in the San Francisco-Bay Area, more than 3,000 in Sacramento and more than 500 in the Modesto and Turlock area. The job fair was open to anyone regardless of skill level, profession or background.
Nationwide, Amazon will hire more than 40,000 corporate and technical roles at more than 220 locations.
Nicole Bilich, human resources manager for Amazon, said that of the 7,000 new positions earmarked for Tracy and Stockton, there are 2,200 job openings for each of the two soon-to-open facilities — one in Tracy at Grant Line and Chrisman roads and the other near Stockton Metropolitan Airport.
The balance of jobs is for existing Amazon facilities in this area. Job fields include robotics, warehouse, problem-solving and area managers.
“We offer competitive wages and benefits, effective day one a new employee is on the job,” she said.
Salaries begin a $17.55 per hour and go up from there, depending on the positions. Benefits include medical, dental, and vision coverage along with retirement plans.
Bilich said the best way to start the recruitment process is to contact Amazon through the Amazon.com web site, which can quickly provide information on what jobs are available and where, and lead to contact with recruiting counselors.
“Amazon values recruiting for folks with different backgrounds and experience levels,” she stressed. “There is no set model for any one position.”
The Career Day was designed for anyone looking for a job or wanting to transition to a different career. Amazon is also offering thousands of one-on-one sessions to its employees looking to move up in the company or move to an entirely different one.
Amazon’s Career Day held last year saw the largest number of job applications filed in one week in the company’s history.
Since the start of the pandemic Amazon has hired more than 450,000 workers in the United States, receiving more than 30 million job applications in 2020.
• Sam Matthews contributed to this story. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.