The Amazon fulfillment center at 1555 Chrisman Road, known as OAK4, celebrated its 10th year of operation on Wednesday with a party for all of the site’s workers.
Back on Oct. 2, 2013, when the 1.2 million square-foot building opened, it was on the outskirts of Tracy’s Northeast Industrial Area and represented the establishment of the online retailer’s presence in Tracy. Today it is one of four Amazon facilities in Tracy, including the newest one right next door on Grant Line Road between Skylark Way and Chrisman Road.
Wednesday’s event was an acknowledgement of the people who work at the site, with special recognition of those who have been there for all 10 years of OAK4’s operation.
“When this building opened it was a little bit of everything because we really had fewer associates at that time,” said Jeff McGowan, who started as a Tier 1 associate, the entry level for processing inbound merchandise, when the site first opened.
“For inbound it was literally stowing items onto shelves for our outbound process to eventually pick them. We were hiring them about 3 weeks after us. Essentially, Day 1 this building was empty and we were establishing units in the facility.”
Since then McGowan has worked his way up to the role of process engineer, where he is responsible for 15 sites in the western U.S., but he was excited to be at the place where it all started for him.
“It was 10 years ago and seems like forever now. Amazon was still relatively new. I don’t think it was in every household as it is now,” he said. “It was amazing to be part of a business that was in its growth period, and thinking that I can be part of an organization that could bring on so many people from our community.”
He said about 300 people started at the same time as he did, with only half of the building operational at the time. Steady growth followed, and McGowan said that highlights of that growth included bringing robotics into OAK4 for the first time and seeing the automated systems established company-wide.
Elijah Althoff, the assistant general manager at OAK4, said 3,500 people work at the 1.2 million square foot building today, ramping up to around 4,500 during the peak season as the winter holidays approach.
“Black Friday and Cyber Monday kind of kicks off our peak season and from there it’s just a marathon throughout the holidays,” he said.
OAK4 General Manager Anand Vasudevan the exciting part of his job is seeing the growth of the company’s workers.
“We have several senior leaders at this site and at the neighboring site who started as associates with Amazon, at OAK4 actually, so that means a lot. That shows that we’re developing our leaders,” he said. He added that Amazon now seeks to pursue growth as a member of the Tracy business community.
“I think one of the things that we’ve been doing better this year is how we try to give back to the community. We’ve been far more involved this year,” he said. “We partner with food banks and other charitable causes, and we’re going to continue to do that and ramp that up this year.”
Wednesday’s event was also a chance for the city to acknowledge Amazon’s role in the local economy, workforce and business mix, with Mayor Nancy Young invited to address the crowd.
“Not only have you made it, you have expanded and you’ve grown and you’ve done a lot, not only for our community but for our state, for our country, you’ve done a lot and you should be proud of yourselves,” Young said. “Don’t ever think that your efforts aren’t important. Everyone, whether you’re a picker, whether you’re a packager. No matter what job you hold it is very, very important to all of us.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.