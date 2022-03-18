The James McDermott American Legion Post 172 has announced its honorees for the post’s 2021 Law & Order Dinner and Awards, which will be held Saturday, March 26 at American Legion Post 172, 1960 N. Tracy Blvd. One officer of the year and one firefighter of the year will be selected from among the nominees. All nominees will be recognized at the event. They include:
Sgt. Ken-Ken DeVera, Defense Logistics Agency Police
Sgt. Ken-Ken DeVera was born in the Philippines and came to the U.S. when she was 3 years old. She grew up Stockton, where she graduated high school and went to college and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. At the age of 20, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 6 years of active duty and 2 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. She went back to college and got her bachelor’s degree in business management and then a master’s degree in business administration.
DeVera came to the Defense Logistics Agency in 2017 and worked in warehousing. In 2018, she became a police officer with the DLA. As a sergeant she established herself as one of the department’s top field training officers, and has developed new training methods all while performing her day-to-day duties as a sergeant.
Last year DeVera trained 10 new officers and worked over 150 hours of overtime to ensure the security of the installation. In her off time, once a month, she prepares meals for more than 40 homeless individuals and volunteers at the Stockton Blind Center each month to assist blind individuals with grocery shopping and cleaning their homes.
Officer Scott Criswell, Tracy Police Department
Prior to joining the Tracy Police Department in February 2013, Officer Scott Criswell worked as a deputy sheriff in Stanislaus County for many years. His assignments include special weapons and tactics, range instructor, drone pilot, detective, patrol and field training officer.
In 2021, Criswell took the lead role in purchasing less-lethal shotguns, one of the department’s de-escalation tools, and led the training for them for the entire Tracy Police Department.
Criswell is the department’s primary instructor for the “red dot” handgun optic for department-issued firearms. This “red dot” optic improves officer’s shooting and allows for quicker target acquisition.
Last year Criswell also was called upon to train new and lateral police officers once they join the Tracy Police Department.
In March 2021 Tracy established its police drone program and Criswell was instrumental in getting this program off the ground. He assisted the drone supervisor with identifying which drone technology was the best fit for the Tracy Police. The department now has a drone pilot on every patrol shift along with a pilot assigned to the special enforcement team, and Criswell has been instrumental in training the new pilots as they join the program.
Detective Michael Alexander, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department
Detective Michael Alexander is a Stockton native, and in 2010 the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department hired him as a cadet. The department hired as a deputy in 2011 upon his completion of the San Joaquin Delta College Police Academy.
Alexander has been assigned to the department’s investigations division since September 2018, first with the child abuse sexual assault (CASA) unit and now with the homicide unit.
In March 2020, while working with the CASA unit, Alexander investigated a case where a young girl reported that a family acquaintance had sexually abused her multiple times. Alexander investigated the case thoroughly and interviewed the suspect, who was arrested after the suspect admitted to molesting the victim.
Alexander is part of the Sheriff’s Department peer support program and also was a mentor with Explorer program for many years. He worked as a field training officer prior to his promotion to detective.
Alexander has networked with multiple surrounding agencies forming bonds with other investigators, and has been requested to participate in multi-agency operations that include the “Catch a Predator” operation, where Alexander was able to arrest nine predators that were attempting to lure underage children for sex.
Officer Chris Duncan, California Highway Patrol
Officer Chris Duncan graduated from the California Highway Patrol Academy in August 1996 and first served with the San Francisco CHP Area. In 2007, Duncan transferred to the Tracy CHP Area, where he serves as the accident investigation review officer, range officer, training officer, and court liaison officer.
Duncan coordinates and facilitates the review, management, and processing of collision and arrest investigations, and other officers rely on Duncan’s extensive experience as they seek guidance on minor to complex collision investigations.
Duncan is the liaison between the courts and the Tracy CHP office, and coordinates investigations, court paperwork, and ensures investigations are being done properly and that charges are being filed appropriately. Duncan is responsible for training and ensures that all officers meet their yearly Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements.
Duncan volunteers with the CHP Explorer program, which teaches local youth the values of the law enforcement profession. He excels at being a youth mentor and takes personal responsibility for the success of this program.
He was instrumental in the Chips4Kids program, where the community brings Christmas presents to the Tracy CHP office, which in turn brings gifts for all ages, including bicycles, to needy families in Tracy. Duncan called and visited schools, businesses and family and friends to ask for assistance to make this program a success, and then coordinated the giving of these gifts.
Firefighter Ryan Gall, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority
Firefighter Ryan Gall was born in Modesto in 1979, the middle child between two sisters. He is a fourth-generation graduate of Ripon High School and went on to study fire science at Modesto Junior College, where he made the Dean’s List for academic excellence.
He was first hired as a volunteer in Ripon in 1997, became a scholarship firefighter for the city of Sonora in 1999, and was hired as a full-time firefighter for the Tracy Fire Department in 2000. He served with the Tracy department until 2016, when he was hired as a firefighter for the city of San Francisco. He left San Francisco a year later when Tracy Chief Randall Bradley hired him back for the Tracy department.
He has three sons, one now in the U.S. Army, another in the U.S. Marine Corps, and a third who is a senior at Ripon High School, the fifth generation of the family to attend Ripon High.
Firefighter/Engineer Joseph Guerrero, Defense Logistics Agency Fire Department
Joseph Guerrero was born and raised in San Jose. Upon graduation from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served a combined 20 years of active and reserve duty, deploying numerous times as a firefighter.
It was during this time that he met and married his wife Enedina “Nellie” Guerrero, and had two children, Jonah Caleb Guerrero, and Noah Samuel Guerrero.
Guerrero joined the Defense Logistics Agency Fire Department in 2003 and continues to serve as firefighter/engineer. He is active in his community, including volunteer service as a coach, board member and treasurer for a local youth baseball league from 2007-2018, as well as a coach for a travel baseball team. He is also an active volunteer for the United Way of San Joaquin.
As a volunteer for the California Disaster Healthcare program he has dedicated many hours of off-duty time to train with the program and help roll out California’s wide-scale COVID-19 immunization drive. He has volunteered at vaccination events in Tracy, and over the course of one multi-day event his efforts saw more than 240 high risk citizens vaccinated.
Guerrero reached out to his personal connections with FEMA to procure copies of successful Incident Action Plans recently utilized at FEMA vaccination events, and modified them for use a recent DLA event. He spent many hours as a pre-screener at the multiday event, which was a major success with nearly 1,063 immunizations given.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.