After nine years under the watchful eye of Stevi Balsamo, there is movement at the top of Millennium High’s athletic department as the longest serving athletic director in the school’s history is set to be replaced by teacher and varsity baseball head coach, Andrew Reyes.
A popular and well respected figure, Balsamo leaves behind a powerful legacy and an established athletics program. She is now looking forward to returning to the classroom in a more direct capacity once again.
As teachers, leaving behind those close relationships with students is arguably the hardest part of accepting such a prestigious position within the school. For Reyes – though he is immensely excited – it will be no different.
““I will miss teaching,” Reyes told the Tracy Press. “I’m not necessarily ready to stop teaching. I will miss the connection I have with my students when I’m not in the classroom every day. I’m going to have to find ways to stay connected to the student body but this is definitely something I have always wanted to try and get into.”
A successful coach and leader of the baseball program, Reyes is known around the Tracy Learning Center campus for his enthusiasm and bubbly personality. Reyes was a sports management major back in his college days. Pairing that with his relentless willingness to volunteer his time to help others, he is a natural fit for the position. The Millennium board of administrators noticed that.
In spite of Reyes never particularly setting his eyes on the AD job, he couldn’t help but jump at the opportunity when it presented itself. He feels well prepared after years of working closely with Balsamo.
“I’m very fortunate to have Stevi as a role model,” Reyes said. “She is such a valuable resource to me. I have always gotten along with her greatly. It’s going to be a huge challenge taking over from her. She has a great reputation, works extremely hard and has an outstanding vision. So, my goal is to continue a lot of the things that she has done but just put my own spin on things a little bit.”
Looking ahead to the job at hand, Reyes believes that his experience at the school on both sides of the gates will help greatly. Other than being a prominent part of the faculty, Reyes is also a parent at the school.
“I think I have a lot of different perspectives that will allow me to move into the job,” Reyes said. “My kids went to school here so I have been in both worlds. I understand how it works, as a parent and as a coach. It won’t be easy for me but I realize that parents often just want someone to listen and I can definitely be that person.”
Reyes will be exempt from teaching moving forward – after 15 years in the Millennium classroom – though he will continue coaching next spring. The need to distance himself from teaching on a daily basis is to allow more time to focus on his new duties and implementing his own vision on the athletic programs – things that Reyes is eager to start doing.
In the short-term, Reyes plans to continue accelerating the athletic department’s post-pandemic recovery. Online schooling, social distancing and every other obstacle in between significantly hindered participation in athletics and success in academics. Reyes wants to oversee an upturn in both.
“Athletic success is important, of course, but we must remember that it does not exist without academics,” Reyes said. “They go hand in hand.”
As time progresses, the new Millennium AD wants to refurbish the school’s sporting facilities.
Reyes explained: “It’s something that needs to happen here. We do a lot of fundraising at the school but we are going to have to do more and be creative with our budget so we can make wholesale improvements on the facilities that we do have.”
When asked about his own qualities that he thinks made him stand out as the best candidate to take over from Balsamo, Reyes preached inclusivity, being fair, and always being willing to help others.
“I’m a person that is willing to help whenever I am needed and I’m not necessarily looking for anything in return,” Reyes said. “I volunteer my time in many capacities and I value all sports equally. Even though I’m the baseball coach, I am one of the biggest supporters and cheerleaders for other sports.
“I also know why sports exist and why they are so important to our school and our culture and I really want to improve our culture. I would guess that is probably why I was one of the first choices for the position. It was a really natural fit for me.”
Reyes revealed that he made some mistakes during the early days of his tenure as the baseball head coach. He was not ashamed to admit that nor the fact that over the years, he learned just how important togetherness is in an athletic program.
Reyes believes that if random students were asked about him, they would mention his relentless supportiveness of the athletic department and individual student athletes and that’s why he feels ready for the role.
“I worked really hard to be seen that way, to have that image,” Reyes said. “It’s really important to me and I don’t want anyone to think that I am supporting one sport over another. I’ve always been supportive of our student athletes and I think the relationship I have with students will not change.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.