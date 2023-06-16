Animal Rescue of Tracy honors interns

The interns that keep Animal Rescue of Tracy running were recognized during a ceremony on June 2 at the agency’s West Valley Mall location.
Julie Selner, president of Animal Rescue of Tracy, presented certificates to the interns who perform different tasks for the cats and dogs that come through the group. Animal Rescue of Tracy relies on fosters to care for animals, and the interns make sure the cats and dogs have social contact and that the facilities they stay in at adoption fairs and Animal Rescue of Tracy’s regular weekend hours are tidy and sanitary.
Animal Rescue of Tracy provides three different assignments for interns, including “cat cuddlers,” who prepare cats for interactions with the public,
on on the days when they are available for adoption at PetSmart in Tracy.
Known as “cat cuddlers,” the interns are a familiar presences for the cats when they’re meeting new people.
“The kitties are very social, so having a cat cuddler coming to see them is absolutely necessary,” Selner said. “This is the way we give them the love while they’re at PetSmart.”
Interns were also recognized for their work in setting up and taking down the adoption fairs, and also for getting Animal Rescue of Tracy’s West Valley Mall location ready for its regular hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
“We are very blessed to have teens like this, because we adults could not do this without them,” Selner said.
Interns on hand for the awards ceremony included Caitlynne McNamara, Danny Carlson, Cameron Brown, Alicia Fend, Shree Ganiger, Suraj Ganiger, Vanitha Vivekanundh, Esha Shiyas, Alicia Ya, Brooke Mullikin and Sahana Chockalingam. Also recognized for their efforts were Aryanna Iniguez, Aditi Radhakrishnan, Srihitha Muppala, Ahmya Lewis and Harsini Prakash.
In addition to presentation of certificates, with Tracy Mayor Nancy Young and Congressman Josh Harder’s representative Fatima Ureno on hand for the presentation, the interns also received monetary awards, with Robin Lopez of Taylor Farms and Karen Rickman of GFWC Tracy Woman’s Club on hand to represent those groups, which funded a total of $1,500 worth of cash awards.
Animal Rescue of Tracy is now seeking its next group of interns to start this summer. High school students ages 14 to 17 are eligible, and can work as cat cuddlers, adoption fair crew and cleaning crew. Those that enroll in the summer have priority for enrollment during the school year. The school year program includes the monetary award, letter man patch/pin, government honor certificates and letter of recommendation.
To learn more about, and apply for internships, go to https://www.animalrescuetracy.org/compassion-to-action.
