Animal Rescue of Tracy raised $8,000 this month to benefit adoptable pets, with most of that money, $5,300, coming from a Christmas gift-wrapping event last week at Macy’s in West Valley Mall.
Over 3 days, from Dec. 22 to 24, 56 volunteers wrapped 809 presents for customers at the mall, with folks asking for the gift-wrapping services making donations. Most of them, 534, were standard wraps with decorative paper and a plastic bow, while 275 customers opted for a deluxe wrap that included a handmade ribbon and bow.
This is the 10th year that Animal Rescue of Tracy had had this event. For the first few years the mall sponsored the event, and then ART sponsored the event at its adoption center within the mall, and last year Macy’s offered to provide space for the gift-wrapping tables.
Animal Rescue of Tracy is a volunteer organization that serves more than 4,500 families each year. The group works with local shelters to save the lives of dogs and cats that would otherwise be euthanized, and rescues animals with medical needs.
Art also provides holiday gift packs for K9 military dogs and provides pet food at Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club’s Senior Thanksgiving Dinner, and provides pet food and supplies to low-income families, seniors, and the through Tracy Interfaith Ministries, McHenry House, Gone But Not Forgotten, Tracy Community Connections, Chest of Hope and Tracy Senior Association.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
