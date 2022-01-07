Animal Rescue of Tracy rounded out 2021 with paying it forward through fundraisers and community outreach.
Its first fundraising event was a holiday ‘Yule Log’ video that the rescue, in partnership with Modesto-based Kate’s Rescue and the Memorial Troop Support Program, made available for a donation of $10 for a digital link or $15 for a physical copy. The video included two hours of adoptable animals playing under a Christmas tree, with music by local high school students.
The Yule Log fundraising event raised over $12,000 for the rescue and its partners. As part of its Pay it Forward program, the rescue donated 550 video links to Brighter Christmas and an additional 320 to Tracy Interfaith with the help of local sponsors.
ART’s second fundraising event was a gift wrapping fundraiser held at Macy’s in Westvalley Mall from Dec. 22 to 23.
“Gift wrapping served over 350 families, wrapped over 1,200 gifts and raised almost $5,300 (our highest net ever)!” said Community, Fundraiser & Youth Programs Director Sarah McNamara in an email to the Tracy Press.
The rescue also participated in Tracy Animal Shelter’s dog-friendly gingerbread house competition, “It Takes a Village,” with volunteers from Kimball High School’s Cards for Kindness club.
“Student volunteers from Kimball High's Cards for Kindness created this AMAZING village symbolizing the partnerships between our local city shelter and rescues. A great big THANK YOU to Menchie's for donating edible logos and pup-friendly carob chips,” said ART in a social media post.
McNamara said the public can look forward to more outreach events by Animal Rescue of Tracy in June 2022.
