We are honored to celebrate the 100th birthday of Anna Matilda Koontz. She was born on July 18, 1923, in Rockwell City, Iowa and is the youngest of 12 children. Anna spent most of her life in Santa Clara, and was married to David Koontz, Sr., for 56 years.
She was a stay-at-home mother to children Michael, David, Cheryl, and Lacy. When her husband was enlisted in the Army and deployed to France and Germany during World War II, she was pregnant with their first child, Michael. When he returned, he was able to see his 2-year-old son for the first time.
She also has 17 grandchildren, including two adopted grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, plus 24 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild with one more due soon.
Known as a Pioneer Woman of the Midwest and a great cook, Anna has a kind heart. She is an avid oil painter who often crochets hats for the homeless and Barbie clothes for her children’s toys.
After her husband’s death in 1999, she resided in the mountains of West Point in northern Calaveras County. Now, she enjoys scrolling through Facebook and sending emails on her old MacBook computer at North Park Post-Acute on Buthmann Avenue in Tracy, where she has lived since June 2017.
The Tracy Fire Department will participate in celebration of her milestone birthday.
• Norah Nguyen is a volunteer at North Park Post-Acute and a student at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton. To announce your family’s milestones, click on “Submission Forms” at www.tracypress.com, email tpourtown@tracypress.com, call 835-3030 or visit 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.