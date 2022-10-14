Firefights manned the grills and flipped pancakes whipping up more than 400 breakfasts for guests at the 48th annual Tracy Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning at the Tracy Fire Administration building on Central Avenue.
The breakfast was held by the Tracy Firefighters Association as a fundraiser that supports charities in the Tracy community including Brighter Christmas.
Off-duty fire crews joined retired crews and others cooking pancakes, sausages and bacon for breakfast served with fruit along with coffee or juice to guests.
The breakfast also included a display by the fire department drone unit, a display of different apparatus used by the South San Joaquin Fire Authority and raffle including two bicycles.
Fire Explorers provided course for kids to run through with a fire hose demonstration.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.