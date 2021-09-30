Firefighters will be flipping pancakes and grilling sausage in downtown Tracy as the annual Tracy Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday morning after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its 47th year, proceeds from the breakfast go to the @tracyfirefighterscharity.
The breakfast will take place from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Fire Administration Building, 835 N. Central Avenue.
Breakfast tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors and are available at the door.
