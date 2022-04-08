Local software engineer and businessman Amrik Wander is the latest candidate to join the 2022 race for Tracy City Council.
Wander filed his notice of intention on March 30 to run for council. This will be his second run for council. He came in third out of eight candidates in the 2020 election with 13.44% of the vote, behind Eleassia Davis (16.47%) and Mateo Bedolla (15.81%).
Wander said that the city needs leadership that will address a range of issues as Tracy grows and longtime residents expect the city to maintain the character that they’ve come to know.
“We want to focus on each and every thing. I think we need that improvement in all departments: public safety, health care, quality of life, education, infrastructure,” he said.
On his campaign agenda he highlights public safety, including the resources, training and partnerships that will strengthen the police department. On health care he plans to work toward a new state-of-the-art hospital in town.
He sees quality of life issues covering topics that include solutions that take homeless individuals out of encampments and into a central location where services will be offered. He also sees traffic and infrastructure upgrades as critical to quality of life.
In supporting the community at-large he sees the city as an influential partner in supporting small businesses as well as supporting the arts. He and his wife, Pawan Sidhu, have two children, a son, age 7 and in second grade, and a daughter, age 3, and he sees the city having a role in strengthening local education from grade school through college.
While he has not held elected office, Wander does serve on the San Joaquin County Civil Service Commission, and he makes it a point to be active in the community as a way of learning what is important to neighbors and citizens.
“Wherever I go I do my part. Any time anybody has needed any help anywhere, even during the COVID time, they needed volunteers,” he said. “I go everywhere. I’m involved in the community, listening to the problems, talking to individuals no matter what they are expecting. If I get elected I’ll make sure those problems are addressed in a better way.”
Two council seats will be contested in the Nov. 8 election. Councilman Dan Arriola has filed for re-election, and one seat is available to a newcomer as Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits. Vargas has announced her intention to challenge Carlos Villapudua for the 13th District state Assembly seat.
Challengers that have filed for the city council election include William Muetzenberg, Dan Evans, Alice English, and Ameni Alexander. Mayor Nancy Young has also filed to run for re-election, and Councilwoman Eleassia Davis has filed as a challenger for the Mayor’s seat.
