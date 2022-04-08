Editor,
The answer to the cause of the Sacramento, and many other acts of violence are most obvious - and it is sad that it seems no one speaks to it. As a 30-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections, I can assure you that those who fired did not recognize a power greater than themselves that gives them guidelines on how to live this life.
In my years with young men like these there was one common factor in their lives. Over 90% were raised without a stable positive male figure who exemplified how to be a man. They therefore joined with others like themselves, and the code of the gang was their guidance on how to live.
So the real answer is not gun control, nor spending more millions in community programs - THE ANSWER IS IN THE HOME!
After 30 years I realized we were just shoveling sand against the tide, and entered fulltime ministry in the Church. It's interesting that we fund chaplaincy in prison, but on release we never mention faith in God as a possible solution to our problems.
John Ryan, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.