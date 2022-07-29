Two high school anti-bullying and anti-violence clubs, Tracy High’s Bulldog Project and Kimball High’s Jaguar Project, were the featured guests at a presentation on July 19 at the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chambers.
District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman invited the two student-run groups to give their presentations to local government officials, including Rickman and fellow county supervisor Tom Patti, 13th District Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, San Joaquin County Office of Education Superintendent Troy Brown, District Attorney-elect Ron Freitas and Tracy Councilwoman Eleassia Davis
“The projects’ members put on a brilliant presentation connecting with their audience and driving a strong message expressing the fears and concerns that today’s students understandably have on their school campuses,” said Rickman.
The student groups discussed Alyssa’s Law, passed in 2020 in the state of Florida, which requires all schools to have a mobile panic alert system that connects schools to first responders and 911 centers. The program included a virtual presentation from Geno Roefaro, President and CEO of SaferWatch, a platform that is the leader for Alyssa’s Law in the State of Florida.
At the end of the presentations Roefaro indicated that he will offer the two schools use of the SaferWatch platform at no cost.
SaferWatch currently provides services in nine states. Tracy and Kimball high schools would be the first schools in California to adopt the platform, and SaferWatch is also working with Los Angeles Unified School District to establish the program there.
Tracy High’s Bulldog Project was founded in 2013 by then-senior Jeff Takahashi, and the Kimball Jaguar Project soon followed. Leaders of the student groups released joint statements following the presentation and announcement of Roefaro’s donation of the SaferWatch platform.
“This app can help ensure the safety of students on campus by issuing a panic button and silent security,” said Bulldog Project Presidents Mariam Assadullah, Madee Hickman and Bellamia Miceli. “With the combination of Tracy High Bulldog Project and Kimball Jaguar Project we were able to become the first schools in California with this life saving technology.”
Jaguar Project Presidents Adrian Ortiz, Reyna Mendez and Sineet Tesfaldet added, “This app and Alyssa’s Law are going to be a game changer when every second matters when we know the signs. They are going to save many lives with the help of the San Joaquin County officials. We hope to get this app in all the schools in our county and hopefully throughout California.”
