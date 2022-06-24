Editor,
Poor Joe Biden.
After going to war against the oil companies, the man who sometimes thinks Kamala Harris is president, is proving highly unsuccessful blaming others for America’s soaring gas prices.
Biden tells the American people that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is responsible for high gas prices and inflation. But the American people are correctly blaming Biden’s anti-energy policies.
Only 11 percent of Americans think Putin is to blame for rising gas prices, according to a poll of 1,000 likely voters taken by Rasmussen in mid-June. Far and away the largest share (52 percent) – almost five times more – fault Biden’s energy policies for high gas prices.
As a presidential candidate, Biden said in 2019 in New Castle, New Hampshire: “I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you, I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels.”
One of his first actions as president was to cancel the permits needed for the Keystone Pipeline. Biden increased the royalty rate—essentially, a tax rate—on oil production on federal lands by 50 percent this year, the first hike in 100 years.
It should be obvious to anyone that the Biden Administration is nothing more than a clown car show that makes Donald Trump look like a genius every day they’re in office.
For example, in the space of about 24 hours, Biden called for oil companies to produce more oil, while his elitist, arrogant climate czar John Kerry said, “We absolutely don’t need to drill for more oil and gas.” These two make Laurel and Hardy look like serious policy analysts.
So, next time you go to fill up your gas tank, remember that the Democrats (Biden, Rep. Josh Harder, Sen. Dianne Feinstein) hate working people and love the bogeyman of climate change for controlling people.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
