The city of Tracy seeks applicants for two seats on the Transportation Advisory Commission.
The commission provides a forum for citizens to provide community perspective and input on the development of public transportation planning, facilities and programs, and provides input to the Tracy City Council on transportation matters.
People residing within Tracy city limits are eligible to apply, and background and expertise in public transportation - such as the airport, buses, rail or bicycles - is desired. The two seats up for appointment are held by Alvin Vaughn, the longest-serving member of the commission having been appointed in 2007, and Tim Silva, who was appointed in 2013. Their terms expire at the end of April and they are both eligible for reappointment.
The five-member commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, at the Tracy Transit Station, Room 103, 50 E. Sixth St., and commissioners are paid $50 per-meeting, up to $100 per-month if there are special meetings.
The deadline for applications is 6 p.m. on March 10. Applications are available at the Tracy
City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, by calling (209) 831-6101, or by visiting www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
