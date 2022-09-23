The San Joaquin Delta Community College District is accepting applications from candidates seeking to serve on the college’s board of trustees representing Area 6, which includes Tracy and Mountain House, following the death of long-time trustee Teresa Brown.
The appointed trustee will serve the remaining 2 years of Brown term. She was elected in 2008 and re-elected three times, including in 2020.
The board is looking for candidates who have the time and ability to fulfill the board member responsibilities which include:
• Participating fully in the work of the board, which includes attending all board meetings and key college events, studying and discussing policy issues, and participating in trustee education programs.
• Being knowledgeable about the communities served by the college and being willing to act on behalf and for the benefit of those communities.
• Being committed to community colleges and their missions; understanding educational, social, and economic policy issues.
• Engaging in balancing the needs of many diverse groups; being able to contribute to and build consensus.
• Contributing to effective board functioning and supporting the authority of the board as a whole.
The San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees meets twice a month on Tuesdays unless otherwise noted.
Anyone interested in the trustee position can contact the office of the Superintendent/President for more information and application materials at San Joaquin Delta College Office of the Superintendent/President, Horton Administration Bldg., Room 103., 5151 Pacific Avenue Stockton, CA 95207 or at (209) 954-5018.
Completed applications for the appointment are due no later than 1 p.m. on Oct. 4. The board will interview candidates on Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and will make a provisional appointment at that meeting.
