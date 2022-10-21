During the months of November local nonprofits can submit their application to take part in the 2023 safe and sane fireworks sales lottery, set to take place on Jan. 12.
Applications and instructions to apply for the lottery are available now online on the city’s website , www.cityoftracy.org.
The city council passed a local ordinance in 2011 allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks by local nonprofits, with one permit being issued for each 10,000 of population. The 10 nonprofits selected in the lottery have the opportunity to apply for a permit to sell safe and sane fireworks starting on June 28 for one week leading up to the Fourth of July.
Completed lottery applications can be returned by mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 333 Civic Center Drive, by email to fireworkslottery@cityoftracy.org or in person to the City Clerk’s on the second floor of Tracy City Hall. The application process opens Nov.1 and closes Dec. 1.
All required documentation and signatures must be included with the completed application at the time of submission.
For more information about eligibility for the lottery and how to apply, review the program instructions and application. For more information or questions about the application contact the City Clerk’s Office, (209) 831-6101, or fireworkslottery@cityoftracy.org.
