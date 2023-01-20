Girls in their senior year at high schools in San Joaquin and San Luis Obispo counties planning to attend a two or four-year accredited college or university have until mid-March to apply for the 2022-23 Kristin Smart Scholarship Award.
The scholarship is open to female students with a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher pursuing a career field in architecture, international studies, law enforcement or criminal justice.
The scholarship honors the memory of Kristin Smart, a student from Stockton attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo who was abducted in the spring of 1996 and has been missing ever since.
The scholarship committee will take applications until March 18. 2022-23 scholarship recipients will receive a one-time minimum cash grant of $4,000.
For mor information on the scholarship program and accessing an application visit www.kristinsmart.org.
