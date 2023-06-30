Editor,
I’m part of the city appointed “Aquatic Task Force” that was formed back in 2005 to work with the Tracy Tomorrow and Beyond Committee to review the plans and site locations for an aquatic center. The city supported our recommendation to work with Surland Companies to help move the aquatic center project forward. We identified then that without Surland’s assistance, the project would not happen. Again, the city approved its citizen task force to approach Surland not vice versa.
We asked Surland for help and they agreed. They’ve continued to work with us – the residents – since 2005. This includes working with us over the years to help get the community involved and educated. Our only intention has always been getting the Aquatic Center done.
The claims being laid forward by Councilmembers Evans and Bedolla are misleading and outright wrong. They are choosing to villainize Surland because of their own personal issues with Mayor Young and Councilman Arriola. If they truly want to build the Aquatic Center, then they would work with us, the residents. Mr. Bedolla and Mr. Evans have never asked to meet with the Task Force, inquired about our progress, or even seen the finished Design Drawings that are the result of years of community planning.
Members of the “Aquatic Task Force” formed the “Tracy Concerned Citizens for an Aquatic Center” to help get Measure V passed. We’re not a Surland proxy, nor do we have a hidden agenda. All of us have raised our families here. Many of us continue to fight for an Aquatic Center despite our children having now grown-up. The Task Force has never been disbanded, so we’ve continued to work. We want the Aquatic Center that includes 18 years of community driven input to be built for Tracy –
Ann Langley, Tracy
