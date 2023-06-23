Editor,
Thank you to Council Members Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans, who voted on Tuesday to accept staff’s proposal to acquire the 16 acres of Ellis land, to build the long-promised Aquatics Center.
Unfortunately, Mayor Young and Council Member Arriola voted not to accept the 16 acres of land, and the proposal failed, and as a result, the Aquatics Center is further delayed.
The stated reasons that Young and Arriola provided was to provide the City and Surland additional time to negotiate, and to reduce the risk of litigation. The Surland-appointed spokesperson/lawyer suggested negotiations would conclude by September.
Therefore, I urge Young and Arriola to adhere to the publicly-stated timeline provided by Surland: September 2023.
If negotiations between The City and Surland are successful by September, wonderful.
However, based on the decade of delays and excuses from Surland, if negotiations are unsuccessful by September, both Young and Arriola should hold Surland accountable, and should proceed with the acceptance of the land, regardless of any potential litigation from Surland.
Finally, the actions of Surland at Tuesday’s Council meeting further cement their reputation of delays and excuses, and demonstrate their desire NOT to honor their prior commitment to donate $10 million and 16 acres of land for the Aquatics Center.
Todd Lieberg, Tracy
