Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola is likely headed to a second 4-year term, based on preliminary mail-in ballots and Election Day polling, while a second seat on the council is still too close to call this week.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters estimates that about half of the ballots cast in this year’s General Election have been counted. Based on those numbers Arriola has a comfortable lead in his campaign to keep his seat, with 23.07% of the vote (3,851).
“I’m really proud of the outcome,” Arriola said on Wednesday. “I think it’s also indicative of the race I also ran in 2018, and I see it as an indication that our city is on the right track, and the things I’m fighting for are resonating for the voters and with the community, and I look forward to continuing to work on those things.”
Competition for the second seat is close, with Dan Evans holding 17.36% of the vote (2,897), Alice English, with 16.07% of the vote (2,682), is close behind, as is Amrik Wander with 15.01% (2,505). The other three candidates, including Wes Huffman, 10.81%, Ameni Alexander, 9.84%, and William Muetzenberg, 7.84%, have less than 2,000 votes each.
Evans said that he and his campaign team watched the initial results and then saw his percentage improve by a couple of points after Tuesday’s in-person results were counted.
“We’re cautiously optimistic, but we’re really just going to wait and see what we find out. It looks like we’re not going to find out anything more until Tuesday.”
Wander also said that he believes the percentages will change as more votes are counted.
“I’m pretty confident that it should go in my favor, and I think all of the candidates should be thinking the same. It’s not over until it’s over,” he said.
Though the leadup to the election saw some negative campaigning, with attack ads sent out in opposition to Evans, English and mayoral candidate Eleassia Davis, the candidates said their personal interactions with the community were mostly positive.
“Their main thing is still public safety and getting El Pescadero Park (site of a large homeless encampment) cleaned up for the families that live around there,” English said.
“If you don’t have the money just keep reaching out to people as much as you can. Talk to people. They all have the same concerns about public safety, infrastructure, and of course the homeless situation. Everything else is secondary to them. Once we get the right people and the right economic development in Tracy we could still thrive.”
Arriola said that the campaign was a chance to connect with Tracy residents and learn about what they want.
“I learned that people felt good about the city of Tracy but there are still some things we need to work on. I think that’s true of every election. Ultimately Tracy is a good, safe community and there are going to be some opportunities to continue making it an even better community for everybody,” he said.
Evans and Wander said that it was important to them to stay positive about what they could do for Tracy without trying to tear down other candidates.
“It really felt like I was a strong change candidate fighting for the things they wanted,” Evans said. “I feel like we ran a really, really clean campaign. There was an incredibly divisive theme out there that was against us and we chose to keep it positive. We really tried to rise above all of that negativity and run a clean campaign. We’re pretty proud of that.”
Wander said he too concentrated on staying positive.
“Even after raising that much funding, over $100,000, I was still positive. I did not say a single negative word against any candidate, because I believe when you run a campaign you know what your abilities are, what you are capable of.”
When it comes time for a new council to get to work, Arriola said that he will welcome the change that a new council member will bring.
“With every new council comes a new set of ideas and priorities, and positions for how our city should run, but ultimately as long as we as a A unit continue to work together toward the benefit of our entire community, that’s what’s important.
“I think that there are a lot of things that we’re working on that are long-term items that simply haven’t quite been addressed because a lot of them take time. Working on the infrastructure, our local economy, public safety, homelessness, those are the types of issues that don’t get done overnight, but we’ve made incredible strides in each of those areas, so I’m looking forward to having a council that has some continuity to continue to address the needs of our community while also including new ideas from new council members.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
