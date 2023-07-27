A series of suspicious fires burned along westbound Interstate 580 in Alameda County closing lanes of both I-580 and Interstate 205, snarling traffic for miles Saturday morning.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol Dublin Office said at about 6:17 a.m. officers were alerted to several fires burning along westbound I-580 from an area near the split of I-205 and I-580 all the way past North Flynn Road to the edge of Livermore.
In all a total of seven fires were believed to have started on the road shoulder, spreading into the dry grass on the hillside.
Two lanes of westbound I-205 were closed for nearly 2 hours along with one lane of I-580 nearest the fires as fire crews fought the flames.
The CHP said a witness reported seeing a man with a blue shirt and black pants near a white truck near one of the fires that was started near the Portola Avenue under crossing in Livermore.
Anyone with information on that man or the fires is asked to contact the CHP Dublin Area Office at (925) 828-0466.
