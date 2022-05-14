Local art teacher Sarah McNamara kept a tradition going this past weekend when she hosted Creative Corner’s 13th Annual Children’s Art Expo.
It was a chance for 11 students in kindergarten through fifth grade to showcase some of the art they’ve been working on this past semester under two different themes.
Those working with the “Travel Through Time” theme consider art through the perspective of historical figures and events, starting with 16th-17th Century astronomer/physicist Galileo through late 20th century oceanographer/conservationist Jacques Cousteau. Students also started producing art based on letters of the alphabet in the more recent “A to Z” sessions.
Saturday’s event was a virtual art show. McNamara originally offered Creative Corner through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and later with the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
In years past the art expo was an event at the Tracy Public Library’s Wadsworth Room, drawing as many as 500 people who come to check out the students’ art and give the kids a chance to see and meet people admiring their work.
In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shut down in-person gatherings McNamara continued to offer Creative Corner, still keeping classes small, up to 10 students per-session, as a virtual art course.
McNamara noted that while pandemic restrictions have been lifted to a large degree, some of the students in her class are still more comfortable with the virtual format.
Instead of a display of the artwork, McNamara compiled the images the students created over the semester into an 18-minute video with 77 images from the Travel Through Time series, and 143 from the A to Z series.
She added that in addition to the usual media of colored markers, crayons, pencils and paints, the students found ways to incorporate foil, bubble wrap, and more unusual items like dental floss, corn syrup and oatmeal.
“We had an amazing time of using different kinds of mediums to create our wonderful crafts,” she told the class as she prepared to show the video.
The virtual show, held as a Zoom meeting, drew some of the local dignitaries through Zoom, including Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, Fatima Ureno from Congressman Josh Harder’s office, and San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, all urging the kids to think of art as an element of everyday life.
“Art is a huge, huge benefit to San Joaquin County,” Rickman told the class. “We’re always looking for great art, and we’re fortunate to have a lot of facilities where we can display this art.”
The next session will begin in September and coincide with the start of the 2022-23 school year.
