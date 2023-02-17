Animal Rescue of Tracy is offering Artie Grams as the group’s fundraiser for the Month of February.
For a $25 donation folks can purchase a gift of one dozen iced sugar cookies, photos with Artie, the group’s mascot, and a Macy’s designer bag. There will be two delivery dates, Feb. 24 and 25. All proceeds benefit rescue animals and support the group’s adoption services.
To sign up go to www.animalrescuetracy.org/artie-gram.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.