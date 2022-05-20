Kimball High senior Julia Lightfoot is the recipient of the Tracy Art League’s scholarship for 2022.
Lightfoot received the $1,000 award at the Tracy Art League’s May meeting, where she presented copies of her work. Lightfoot is an advanced placement student specializing in art and design at Kimball High, and she plans to attend Laguna College of Art and Design in Laguna Beach in the fall.
Her teacher, Kimiko Azama, said some of Lightfoot’s accomplishments to date include a showing of her work at the Arata Art Gallery in Benicia.
Funds for the scholarship come from donations from members of the Tracy Art League, which meets every second Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Grand Theatre. The league currently is in the final weeks of its 30th Annual Expressions! show located in the Grand Galleries.
