Sarah McNamara, owner of Creative Corner Art Classes, hosted her 14th Annual Kids Art Expo on Saturday at the Tracy Branch Library.
The annual event is a chance for McNamara to showcase the art from the students in her classes, and local dignitaries, including San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis, Councilman Dan Evans, and Fatima Ureno of Rep. Josh Harder’s office, showed up to recognize the kids for their work.
The event included a slide show depicting some of the artwork that Creative Corner students produced over the past 14 years, including the past few years of virtual classes and art expos during COVID-19 restrictions.
McNamara started Creative Corner through the city of Tracy Parks and Recreation Department, continued it through the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and then hosted classes and the expo at the library.
She said that after 14 years this would be her final session and art expo as her family is moving to Utah, where her daughter, Caitlynne, who is graduating from Kimball High, has received a President's full scholarship from Southern Utah University.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
