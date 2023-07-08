The city of Tracy has one opening on the Tracy Arts Commission. The opening is to fill the uncompleted 4-year term of former commissioner Trevor Skinner, which expires at the end of 2025.
The commission encourages, promotes and stimulates the growth of broad-based arts and cultural programs in the community, strives to maintain an active representation of community arts interests and pursues private, regional, state and federal funding support for arts programs and facilities development.
Commission meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Tracy residents interested in joining the commission can find an application at the City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6105, or by visiting www.cityoftracy.org. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on July 21.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
