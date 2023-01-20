The type of reward that Ann Langley envisioned for her efforts to promote Tracy’s creative endeavors would be the sight of a thriving arts center in the middle of downtown Tracy.
She got that wish in 2007 when the Grand Theatre on Central Avenue reopened. Langley values the local arts venue not just for her hand in transforming a neglected 1923-era theater into a 21st Century arts center, but because it represents the soul of the community.
“It’s a living, breathing thing to me,” Langley said, recalling the effort 2 decades ago to bring an arts center to town.
“When first went in I remember (former Mayor) Clyde Bland and I sat in the dark, because there was no power, we sat in the dark upstairs. He said, ‘It looks a mess now, but I can almost hear it breathing,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I can too,’” Langley said.
“Whenever I see children come in, people come in for the first time it’s absolutely amazing to me that they have this reaction to it.”
Next month Langley will receive another accolade for that effort when the San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women will present her with the Susan B. Anthony Women’s Achievement Award for Community Service, one of several categories of the award the commission will present at its Feb. 15 banquet. It’s the 46th year that the commission has handed out the awards.
Diane Oren, chair of the banquet for the commission, said that Langley, like others to be introduced that night as recipients for the award in other categories, was an easy choice for the award simply because she should have been honored long ago for her promotion of the arts in her community.
“I believe that the theme of this year is ‘Long Overdue’ because so many of these women have been working in the community and have made monumental contributions without much recognition,’” Oren said.
Langley said she was surprised when she learned of the award last week.
“It’s truly a really wonderful honor. It’s one of those things that is totally unexpected, and my work with children over the years has really been a labor of love. I would do what I do anyway.”
The Grand is just one piece of Langley’s history in promoting the arts in Tracy. In nominating her for the award, her son, Michael Langley, detailed her involvement with the Arts Leadership Alliance of Tracy, a group she founded following her participation with the Tracy Tomorrow citizen advisory panel in in 1991.
The city-led effort to identify the planning concepts and cultural landscape that citizens in Tracy wanted to see put her in contact with people who felt that Tracy lacked a cultural center that could promote the arts, including anything from music, theatre and other performance art, to gallery exhibits and classes for aspiring artists.
The Arts Leadership Alliance started the Expressions! art exhibit, which has played a big part in exposing children to the arts over the past 31 years. That encouraged Langley to go even deeper into the realm of promoting the arts locally, and making artistic endeavors more visible and accessible, especially for young people.
Langley said the genesis of Expressions! was the realization that the arts were among the subjects that were getting dropped from school curriculum.
“At that time in Tracy we had no facilities. We really didn’t have funding for the arts. That class time was leaving the public schools at a really amazing rate at that point,” she said. “We needed to try to find a way to make it accessible for kids of all ages.”
“Our basic premise was that it has to be free. Whatever monies have to be raised, we’re going to raise them.”
She chaired the Expressions! art show for 25 years, making it a local tradition, and after taking a break for health reasons she plans to return to the show. In the interim Mike McLellan, president of the Tracy Art League, has run the show.
“Mike McLellan was telling me we reached over 90,000 kids over the years with this program, and it also funds a scholarship program. We have seen these children coming back now as volunteers. It’s been a great experience.”
But back in the late 1990s the city was still not equipped to make something like Expressions! a fixture in town. It was clear the city needed better facilities, Langley said.
The show used the Tracy Community Center as the venue, but multiple uses at the center, including the regular meetings of the Tracy City Council and Tracy Planning Commission, required that show be set up and taken down repeatedly over the course of each annual show.
Langley found a few others in town -- recalling that Cynthia Souza and former Mayor Clyde Bland were among those who stepped up to help – that could form the nucleus of a group dedicated to the creation of a local venue devoted to arts and entertainment.
“We felt that we would simply offer ourselves as a task force to find out if whether it was feasible,” she said, adding that it took 2 to 3 years to do the preliminary work and research. Examples of arts venues similar to what the community sought – a place for art galleries, studios, and performance spaces with the emphasis on local culture – were hard to find. There was no existing blueprint.
“What it meant really was that our city leaders as well as the community, there had to be a giant leap of faith, that we not only could get it right, but that we could do it all.”
The Arts Leadership Alliance considered a variety of options, including 19 possible venues for the city’s new arts center, but the Grand Theatre emerged as the obvious choice. Community members surveyed about the options said a downtown venue in an existing building would be best.
At the time the ALA members had to use their imaginations to realize the Grand’s potential. The building had been converted into apartments, and the owner of theater had used that big auditorium as a large storage space.
“It was 12 feet deep in trash, the first time I saw it. All of that had to be gone through because we didn’t want to lose any historic pieces that might be there underneath all of that, and it had not been gently treated,” Langley said, adding that it was a long process with lots of people involved, and perseverance was the key.
“We did, I think, get everything into the footprint of those buildings that the community asked for,” she said. “It took a real partnership between the community city councils I worked with. I think five city managers and a number of councils to get this done.”
At no point was Langley ever under the impression that it would take anything less than a long-term, monumental effort, and every time someone or something reminded her of that it reinforced her determination to see the project through.
When the painters restored the ornate framing of the stage in the main auditorium, they pointed out to her the face in the center at the top, The Empress of the Grand, and gave her the opportunity to climb up scaffolding to rub her nose for good luck, which she did.
“We certainly needed it. We had to raise a lot of money in the community.”
Through countless hours immersed in the restoration process moments like that would stand out. Then, on opening night in September 2007, she noticed a woman in tears paying particular attention to the exterior of the concrete auditorium wall, which had been kept in its unfinished state, a rough surface that looks the same as it did 100 years ago.
“She said that her great-grandfather had poured that wall, and we kept it,” Langley said, adding that she hears stories like that all of the time from people who worked there, had their first dates with their spouses there, or recall the days when it was an active theater.
“It’s actually a part of our memory as a community.”
While Langley knows she should have been intimidated by the scope of the project, she was always confident that the community would get it done.
“There’s a lot of joy in that kind of a project. I really think that it’s a gift to be able to work with people who really love their community and want to do all kinds of good things. It does take a lot of work. It takes a lot of stamina. It’s not an easy thing but it sure is a rewarding thing.”
