A's fans flock to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 1972 for "Tracy Day"

The San Francisco Chronicle had quite a special spread in last Sunday’s Sporting Green section. It was a salute to the 1972 Oakland A’s, which 50 years ago was the first of three consecutive A’s World Series championship teams.
But why wouldn’t the A’s of ’72 be the start of the three-year string of World Series greatness? After all, the A’s early in that 1972 season had the full support of Tracy, along with Banta, Carbona and Vernalis, of course.
And I mean support with a capital “S.” Saturday, May 13, 1972, was “Tracy Day” at the A’s game with the Boston Red Sox in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and 1,877 Tracy fans were there that sunny afternoon to back the A’s and have a great time doing it.
The Tracy crowd came in six chartered buses filled with Tracyites of all ages. They climbed aboard the buses in the city parking lot on 11th Street while others made the trip to Oakland in cars and pickup trucks.
Here’s what Larry Minner, Tracy Press sports editor at that time who played a major role in promoting Tracy Day, co-sponsored by the A’s and the Tracy Press, reported on Tracy Day in true Minneresque style:
And soon after their arrival — in some cases, beforehand — Tracyites set out to defeat the heat through sufficient liquid replacement. The beer and Cokes were sucked up with vigor. And the A’s caps were like little oases, sheltering heads from the sun. Some Tracyites arrived as early as 10 o’clock to watch batting practice.
The Coliseum attendance was 20,257, which lent further impact to the sizeable turnout from Tracy. It was Cap Day, and a larger crowd was hoped for.
“But you Tracy people really did yourselves proud,” cried A’s promotion director Art Popham hurrying up the aisle with stacks of unused caps.
The game. which was nationally televised, started after a brief pause to allow Tracy Mayor Dick Hastie time to wind up in the front row behind the A’s dugout and throw out the ceremonial first pitch to A’s catcher Dave Duncan.
The Red Sox scored two first-inning runs to take an early 2-0 lead, but the A’s fledgling superstar Reggie Jackson socked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to put the A’s temporarily on top, 3-2.
Later in the game, A’s all-star third-baseman Sal Bando was knocked out, and Reggie knocked out another home run, but in vain. “The Bean Town Bashers” (as described by Minner) won the game, 9-6, causing Jackson to say in the locker room after the game, “A loss is a loss is a loss.”
Larry rhetorically responded in his report, “Not really, Reggie, we got free hats and a half-priced show and had a lot of fun. It was Tracy Day. We won.”
I talked to Larry on the phone Thursday morning and we both reminisced about Tracy Day at the Oakland A’s.
What Larry, now retired after being sports editor and page designer of the Modesto Bee, remembers best about Tracy Day was how much the people of Tracy came together that day and were proud to be from Tracy.
“It was a great opportunity to rally the community,” he said. “So many people, whether they were A’s fans or not, were happy to be part of Tracy Day and all that went with it.”
So back to the reality of this year’s A’s season. No optimistic prospects for a World Series appearance this time around, especially since many of last year’s standout players have been traded — It’s the A’s way of doing business — and many normally loyal A’s fans are staying away in droves.
But you never know. Maybe it’s time for another Tracy Day at the Oakland A’s to give the A’s some beefed up fan support. Do you think 1,877 Tracy fans would show up? Er . . . well . . . who knows?
I’ll bet we could get Mayor Nancy Young to throw out the first pitch.
