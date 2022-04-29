Tracy Interfaith Ministries learned this week that California Assemblymember Carlos Villapadua (D-Stockton) has selected the local charity a 2022 California Nonprofit of the Year.
Tracy Interfaith Ministries is one of more than 100 nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their contributions to the communities they serve.
Tracy Interfaith Ministries provides food, clothing and emergency financial assistance to low-income families in Tracy. As Tracy’s only food bank, the charity serves up to 40,000 individuals every year with over 500,000 meals.
“We fight food insecurity every day in Tracy. We are honored to be supported by our community, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Carlos Villapudua as a 2022 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Tracy Interfaith Ministries Executive Director Carrie Grover in a statement released on Wednesday.
Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits, added that the role of non-profits like Tracy Interfaith Ministries has been highlighted over the past 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“California Nonprofit of the Year gives elected officials the opportunity to shine a light on the important work nonprofits are doing in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities,” Masaoka said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.