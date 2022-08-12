Astoria Senior Living & Memory Care resident Kathy Sare crossed an item off her bucket list as she took the plunge down a water slide at the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca Tuesday morning.
Sare, 73, retired from the Tracy Unified School District and said she always wanted to go down a water slide since she was a little girl.
Staff at Great Wolf Lodge were able to grant her wish and sent her down the slide and provided a pair of wolf ears for Sare after her dip in the water.
Astoria plans to grant another request as they take a resident on a walk across the Golden Gate Bridge next month.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.