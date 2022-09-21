Staff, residents and family members at Astoria Senior Living & Memory Care hit the pavement at Saturday’s Walk & Roll A-Thon to raise money for their team participating in the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton on Oct. 15.
Participant could walk around the course in the parking lot or roll their way around in a wheelchair. In addition to the pledges that each participant gained in the fundraiser, the event also featured a silent auction.
The Tracy Breakfast Lions Club was on hand serving a pancake breakfast, and cadets from the West High Air Force JROTC program helped set up the event and walked with the residents.
