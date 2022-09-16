Editor,
I have some bad news for President Biden and congressional Democrats, including San Joaquin County Rep. Josh Harder.
When you support policies, such as the college loan forgiveness program, for the wrong reasons, you may get away with them for a while, but these actions can bite you badly.
The Biden student debt plan, less than 3 months before the mid-term elections, strikes me as one of the more cynical and cowardly political actions that I’ve seen in recent years.
According to a model from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton, one of the top business schools in the nation, the Biden plan (backed by Harder) will cost more than $1 trillion. It is an attempt to buy the votes of recent college graduates.
The Biden debt plan, done through an executive action and without congressional approval, shows our president is acting more and more like an unbridled dictator.
The Constitution clearly states that all bills for spending money must originate in the House of Representatives, but it’s apparent Biden and Harder could care less about the law, the Constitution or taxpayers who have paid their own college loans – and now must pay others’ college bills.
Evelyn Martin, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.