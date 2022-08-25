Fans can cheer on the San Joaquin Delta College football team and other sports for free as the college has waived ticket fees for home games for at least the next 2 years.
The college in Stockton announced all Mustang sports will be free of charge in an effort to welcome members of the community to the campus and see what it has to offer.
The policy had been in effect since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but sponsors from the community including the Port of Stockton and Central State Credit Union will allow for the free admission to continue for the next two years for all regular season home games including tournaments. Postseason playoffs will not be covered in the free admission because they are governed by the California Community College Athletic Association.
Sporting event ticket prices normally ranged between $6 to $8 per person.
In a statement Delta College athletic director Tony Espinoza said he was excited for the opportunity to have more fans attend. “I would love to see more families, more future Delta students get a chance to watch the Mustangs in action. We would love for the community to come out and see all the positives that are going on at Delta. Coming out of COVID has been a struggle for many, whether financially, emotionally, or physically. To have this opportunity for families in the community I think is just great.”
The free sports admission joins the college’s free admission to college-organized and produced events including concerts and plays which also began in 2019 and was adopted as permanent.
For a full schedule of upcoming athletics events at Delta College, visit www.deltacollegeathletics.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.