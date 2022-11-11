Editor,
$3.7 million for the two 1-year management contracts for the Arbor Avenue homeless facilities is a number that grabs your attention. At full capacity the facilities will house 157 people. That computes to $65 per day per person - about the same as a low-cost motel. Of course, motels don’t provide the promised “wrap-around complete services to solve this problem,” so I do hope they’re effective.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
