Hundreds of youth exhibitors entered the auction ring on Saturday at the 2023 Junior Livestock Auction to end the San Joaquin AgFest at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.
The auction ended a week of livestock, agriculture and showmanship exhibitions and judging for 4H and FFA competitors.
Just under 1,000 animals were auctioned off with in-person and on-line bidders.
Winners in the exhibition were:
Market Shows
• Market Beef
Reserve Supreme Champion Market Beef – Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4-H
Champion 4-H Market Beef – Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4-H
Reserve Champion 4-H Market Beef – Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4-H
Champion San Joaquin Locally Born and Raised – Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4-H
4-H Showmanship Champion – Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4H
• Market Swine
Supreme Champion Market Swine – Amandataylor Morelos, Lockeford Grange
Champion 4-H Hampshire – Amandataylor Morelos, Lockeford Grange
Champion 4-H Market Swine – Amandataylor Morelos, Lockeford Grange
Champion 4-H Yorkshire – Amandataylor Morelos, Lockeford Grange
Reserve Supreme Champion Market Swine – Mariah Bogetti, Tracy FFA
Champion FFA Market Swine – Mariah Bogetti, Tracy FFA
Champion FFA Light Crossbreed – Mariah Bogetti, Tracy FFA
Champion FFA Dark Crossbreed – Mariah Bogetti, Tracy FFA
Champion 4-H Duroc – Hunter Dumlog, New Jerusalem 4-H
Champion FFA Hampshire – Hayley Bogetti, Tracy FFA
Reserve Champion FFA Yorkshire – Hayley Bogetti, Tracy FFA
Champion 4-H AOB – Reagan Foster, New Jerusalem 4-H
Reserve Champion 4-H AOB – Ryann Dumlao, New Jerusalem 4-H
Reserve Champion FFA Light Crossbreed – Jeromy Victorino, Delta Charter FFA
• Market Rabbits
Reserve Champion Meat Pen – Abigail Avila, Tracy FFA
Meat Bird Pens
Supreme Champion Meat Bird Pen – Josiah Killian, Merrill West FFA
Champion FFA Meat Bird Pen – Josiah Killian, Merrill West FFA
Still Exhibit Winners
• Floriculture Winners
Best in Division, Cut Flowers – Audrey Deemer, New Jerusalem 4-H
Best in Division, Flower Arrangements, 8 Years & Younger – Abigail Trigo, New Jerusalem 4-H
• Agriculture Panels and Displays
Best of Division, 3′ x 4′ Tri-Fold Poster Board – Jessie Davis, Merrill West FFA
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
