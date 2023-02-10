A man is in custody after a police pursuit through Tracy when an automated license plate reading camera discovered a vehicle in North Tracy that was involved in a carjacking earlier in the day in the Bay Area.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 31 officers received a Flock Safety Alert that a car that had been carjacked in Santa Clara earlier in the day was spotted in North Tracy.
The 18-year-old suspect in the carjacking had shot one person and taken two hostages. The suspect reportedly traveled to Los Angeles after the initial carjacking where he committed two additional assaults with a firearm and reportedly threatened to shoot any law enforcement
After the Flock alert was sent an offer on Grant Line Road spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The driver fled leading to a pursuit across Tracy.
Police tried to set up a spike strip near East and 11th streets but the suspect was able to swerve around it. A Tracy Police sergeant then used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver as the vehicle passed by Tracy City Hall causing it to spin out and stall.
The suspect remained in the car for a short time but later surrendered. Neither the suspect or the two hostages that were in the car were injured.
Officers located a handgun believed to be used in the crimes inside the vehicle and found the 18-year-old had other warrants for weapon violations and an armed robbery warrant from Georgia.
Detectives from the Santa Clara Police Department took custody of the suspect and seized the vehicle and the handgun. Tracy Police are not releasing the name of the suspect because it is an active investigation involving an outside law enforcement agency.
